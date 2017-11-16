× Organizers prepare for Norfolk’s Grand Illumination Parade

NORFOLK, Va. – The 33rd Annual Grand Illumination Parade will take over Downtown Norfolk Saturday, November 18th.

While barriers, parking signs, and bleachers are beginning to line the streets of Downtown Norfolk, organizers say their preparation for the parade begins in the summer.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. but according to the City of Norfolk’s website, major congestion begins around 5 p.m. Parade organizers are asking attendees to get to Downtown Norfolk early in order to avoid long lines into parking garages. To help with parking, the city is offering $2 early bird parking rates until 5 p.m. at most garages.

The parade route is a total of two miles long and includes many main roadways like Main Street, Granby Street and Boush Street. All of the roads involved in the parade will be closed well before the parade begins. Parade organizers suggest riding the Tide to the parade location so that you do not have to worry about driving through Downtown Norfolk. Another suggestion is to enjoy all that the city has to offer after the parade so you are not stuck waiting in traffic.

The City of Norfolk has provided a list of things you should know for the day of the parade on their website.