Norfolk’s holiday season kicks off Nov. 18 with 33rd Annual Grand Illumination Parade

NORFOLK, Va. – The 33rd Annual Grand Illumination Parade will be held in Downtown Norfolk on November 18 beginning at 7 pm.

The parade, which is being sponsored by Norstroms, will help bring Norfolk into the holiday spirit when it starts at the corner of St. Paul’s Blvd and Main St. and follows two miles down the streets of Norfolk.

The parade immediately follows the annual Grand Illumination that lights up the Downtown skyline at 7 pm, and the lights will continue to adorn Downtown Norfolk throughout the holidays.

The theme “From Sea to Shining Sea” will be interpreted by marching bands, animal brigades, motorized units, walking units and floats. The parade is free and open to the public.

“We are proud to honor the Norfolk Naval Station Centennial with a special salute during the Grand Illumination Parade,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council.

The theme was selected to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Norfolk Naval Station, and it is an official Centennial Event. Captain Rich McDaniel, commanding officer of Norfolk Naval Station, is the distinguished Grand Marshall and will lead the parade. The finale will bring Santa to Downtown on a spectacular float.

“This regional tradition brings thousands of people to Downtown to enjoy all of the vibrant offerings, entertainment and the best parade in the history of our region,” said Miller.