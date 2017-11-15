Virginia Beach woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her dog found dead, emaciated in kennel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hannah Leeanne Paige Davis, 21, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after an emaciated and deceased dog was found dead inside her apartment in June.

Police say they were called on June 4 around 11:30 a.m. about the deceased dog being found in the apartment in the 1800 block of Colonial Arms Circle.

The dog, an adult female, medium mix breed, was found dead in a kennel inside the apartment. It appeared to be emaciated, police said.

The dog was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Davis was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty and released on bond.