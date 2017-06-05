Woman charged with animal cruelty after her dog found dead, emaciated in kennel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 21-year-old Virginia Beach woman was charged with animal cruelty after an emaciated and deceased dog was found dead inside her apartment on Sunday.

Police say they were called on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. about the deceased dog being found in the apartment in the 1800 block of Colonial Arms Circle.

The dog, an adult female, medium mix breed, was found dead in a kennel inside the apartment. It appeared to be emaciated, police say.

The dog was taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

The dog’s owner, 21-year-old Hannah Leeannpaige Davis, was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty and released on bond.

The case remains under investigation.