USS Oscar Austin to return to Norfolk Friday after seven-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on November 17 after a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The ship will bring home nearly 300 Sailors just in time for the holidays!

During their deployment, the crew conducted maritime security operations and made port calls in Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Israel, France, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Scotland and Portugal.

