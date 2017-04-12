USS Oscar Austin to leave Naval Station Norfolk Monday for routine deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Monday, April 17 for a regularly scheduled deployment.

The Oscar Austin has not deployed since November 2014. After coming back to Norfolk in July of 2015, the ship moved to BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair in Portsmouth for a six-month Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) for maintenance, repairs and upgrades.

Since returning to Naval Station Norfolk in April 2016, the ship has participated in multiple training exercises. However, this will be the ship’s first deployment in 2.5 years.

The ship is led by Commanding Officer, Commander Janice G. Smith; Executive Officer, Commander Samantha Dutily and Command Master Chief, MCPO(SW/AW/PJ)Kim Feroni.