Woman arrested in fatal I-264 crash appeared on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 25-year-old woman arrested November 4 after after a fatal, wrong-way DUI crash on I-264 recently appeared on the Lifetime reality TV show Little Women: Atlanta.

Melissa Hancock, 25, was not a regular cast member on the show but did make appearances during the show’s second season.

Virginia State Police say Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.

Hancock has been charged with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way. She was taken to the Virginia Beach Jail where she received no bond.

Due to Dill’s death, the case is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges.