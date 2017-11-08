Woman arrested for wrong-way fatal DUI crash on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Virginia Beach after a fatal, wrong-way DUI crash on I-264 that occurred early November 4.

Virginia Beach Police were called at approximately 2:07 a.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound, just west of Birdneck Road.

The investigation revealed 25-year-old Melissa Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.

Hancock was arreted and charged with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way. She was taken to the Virginia Beach Jail where she received no bond.

Due to Dill’s death, the case is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges.