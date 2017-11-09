Here’s to the Heroes: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This week we’re saying thank you to our first responders!

The Norfolk Fire-Rescue crew prides itself on more than 100 years of fire service and over 30 years of pre-hospital EMS responses.

Their duty goes much further than fire calls and medical emergencies. They also have to answer challenging calls like hazardous material responses, technical rescue responses and water rescue emergencies.

Norfolk has 16 fire stations as well as a training center.

Fire Station #9 is the Personal Protection Equipment shop, which specializes in taking care of the gear firefighters wear.

Thank you for working so hard to keep us safe!

