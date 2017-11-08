Here’s to the Heroes: Newport News Fire Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This week we’re saying thank you to our first responders!

The Newport News Fire Department has over 359 firefighters and civilian personnel.

They operate 11 fire stations, and several other bureaus.

Each year, responding crews answer more then 27,000 emergency and non-emergency calls.

They also provide fire safety education, free smoke detector installations for homeowners, station tours and apparatus displays for residents and visitors on a daily basis.

The Newport News Fire Department has mutual aid agreements with Northrop Grumman Corporation, Fort Eustis, and surrounding jurisdictional fire departments. The department also responds to and supports potential emergencies at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.

Thank you for risking your lives to keep us safe!