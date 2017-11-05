Family and friends mourn the life of Wendy Shannon

ELIZABETH CITY, NC.- The sound of bagpipes, the sight of half-staff flags and the emotion felt from powerful prayers set the mood as 49-year-old Wendy Shannon was laid to rest.

“We realize she gave her life for those she loved and we say thank you God for 49 years. We thank you for the memories, for the love, just for the conversation,” says Reverend Alvin J. Boone, Sr.

Shannon died from her injuries last week during the prison riot at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Today, her family and friends remember her as a hard-worker who was always smiling and who had a great passion for cooking.

“She was always such a wonderful person. Always smiling, always uplifting, just a great person all around,” says Felix Taylor, Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

In a statement sent to News 3, prison officials say they will continue to investigate the incident.

“Family, as you move forward, I ask you to just look to the hills from which cometh your help, because all of our help comes from the Lord,” says Taylor.

Loved ones who Shannon leaves behind say they will continue to keep their strength and always remember the good times.