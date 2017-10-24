× 911 calls released from deadly attempted prison escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Investigators released 911 calls from the attempted prison escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution on October 12.

Authorities have announced four inmates are now charged with first degree murder. Prison employees Justin Smith and Veronica Darden were killed in the incident.

The four 911 calls help paint a picture of what was going on with other employees frantically calling for law enforcement to arrive at the scene.

Investigators continue to look into what happened and the Dept. of Public Safety announced its taking steps to improve security at state prisons.