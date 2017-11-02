List of Veterans Day deals and freebies

HAMPTON ROADS – On November 11, we celebrate the service of U.S. military veterans. Check out some of these Veterans Day deals and discounts!

Applebee’s will allow veterans and active military to select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Cicis Pizza is offering free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

K&W Cafeteria will have free meals for veterans. The meals includes a choice of an entrée, two vegetables, bread and beverage, with the presentation of your military ID on Veterans Day. Offer valid from 11 a.m. to closing.

Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will let veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Shoney’s is offering up a free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bruegger’s Bagels will allow U.S. military veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service to receive a free small drip coffee. No purchase necessary.

Texas Roadhouse on Saturday, November 11, will let military personnel and veterans select from a free special veterans lunch menu, including a beverage and sides.

Golden Corral on Monday, November 13 will offer a sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees and active duty members.

Outback Steakhouse on Saturday, November 11 will offer veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Additionally, from November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check. Beginning November 17, military; fire and police will receive 10% off their check.

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be free to everyone all day Saturday, November 11. That day the aquarium will also kick-off the “Season of Thankfulness” food drive that runs through November 30 and benefits the Roanoke Island Food Pantry at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo. Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food to the aquarium for donation.