Hampton History Museum offers free military admission for Veterans Day

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton History Museum will be free to active duty, retired military, veterans, NASA employees and their families with ID for Veterans Day on Friday.

Veterans day is on Saturday, but the museum says that military members can join them a day early to check out a variety of exhibits that will be on display.

Visitors can explore over 400 years of the city’s past in the Hampton History Galleries, and view displays chronicling Hampton’s experiences during the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, WW I & WWII and other conflicts, along with the special exhibit “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers” that tells the story behind the hit film and best-selling book “Hidden Figures.”

Also on display on the museum’s second floor is the groundbreaking exhibition “Give Me Liberty: Fugitive Slaves and the Long Revolution Against Slavery” which explores the lives of over 30 fugitive slaves from Hampton who made journeys to freedom or took up arms against their enslavers during periods of war.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in downtown Hampton.

The museum says that there is plenty of free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more information, dial 757/727-1610.