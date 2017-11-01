× Leaders break ground on new veterans care center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gov. Terry McAullife and other state and local leaders will break ground on a new veterans care center on Wednesday afternoon.

The 128-bed long term care and rehab center is scheduled to open in 2019.

It will be a state-of-the-art facility providing skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, as well as short-term rehabilitative care.

The center will serve the Hampton Roads region, which is home to more than 200,000 veterans.

“(Right now) the closest facility of this type is in Richmond,” said Steven Combs in February. He’s the Deputy Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “They’re going to be visited by family by friends. This is going to be their home for either three weeks or maybe the rest of their lives.”