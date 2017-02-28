× Virginia Beach City Council updated on Veterans Care Center project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Council received an update on the status of the Hampton Roads Veterans Care Center, which is set to break ground this October.

Announced in August the new veterans care center will be the first in Hampton Roads. It will be a state-of-the-art facility providing skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, as well as short-term rehabilitative care. The center will serve the Hampton Roads region, home to more than 200,000 veterans.

Next week City Council will vote on a transfer of 26 acres of city land to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

There will also be a public information session on March 13 at Kellam High School.

The goal is to have the care center open in late 2019.

