Newport News man sentenced for string of robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Olandjuwan Beale, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to 33 years in prison for conspiring to rob five Hampton Roads convenience stores.

On August 3, Beale pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and two counts of possession, use and brandishing a firearm in crime of violence.

Court documents say Beale and two co-defendants robbed five convenince stores in Newport News and Hampton.

On March 6 over a 10 hour period, Beale robbed a Newport News 7-Eleven, 1st Stop Mart, Luckie’s Convenience Store and Mary’s Deli and Convenience Store, as well as a 1st Stop Mart in Hampton.

In each robbery, Beale approached the clerks with a gun and ordered them to give him cash.

During the last robbery in Hampton, Beale also robbed customers in the store. He was arrested after a concerned citizen took a picture of the license plate of his getaway car and forwarded the information to police.