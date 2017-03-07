Two arrested in connection to several business robberies in Hampton and Newport News

HAMPTON, Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection to several business robberies that occurred on Monday.

Around 1 p.m. police got a call about a robbery at the First Stop Convenience Store in the 2200 block of Executive Drive in Hampton. The investigation showed that two suspects entered the business, showed firearms, and demanded money. After they got money they fled the scene.

Hampton Police Detectives worked closely with Newport News Police Detectives to determine if the business robberies that occurred in Newport News Monday morning were related to this one.

After receiving a tip from a Hampton citizen, investigators were able to arrest 21-year-old Caron Walker and 20-year-old Olandjuwan Beale.

Beale and Walker were both charged with 5 counts of Abduction and Kidnapping, 5 counts of Robbery, 11 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, 1 count of Breaking and Entering with intent to commit a Felony, and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

