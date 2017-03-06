Hampton Police search for armed robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for suspects in connection with a business robbery on Monday.

Around 1 p.m. police got a call about a robbery at the First Stop Convenience Store in the 2200 block of Executive Drive.

The investigation showed that two suspects entered the business, showed firearms, and demanded money.

After they got money they fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing.

Police are working to investigate to determine if this robbery is related to others in Newport News.

There are no pictures or surveillance video available at this time.