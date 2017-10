NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Oak Hill is returning to Joint Expeditionary Base Little-Creek Fort Story after supporting hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The ship left Norfolk on August 31 to support relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. It was then redirected to support efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The dock landing ship is capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs and maritime security, among other duties.