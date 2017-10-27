× Police have person of interest in 2015 cold case of missing woman Karen Rae Bosta

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C – Authorities have charged an Edenton man with using a credit card last known to be in the possession of missing woman Karen Bosta, 39, reported missing more than two years ago.

Thomas Edward White Sr., 62, was charged on October 3 by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office with obtaining property by false pretense and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Bosta’s mother, Arlene Murin is speaking only with Channel 3.

Stay with us for more updates on this developing story.