North Carolina Governor Cooper offers reward for 2015 Perquimans County cold case

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Nc. — Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State of North Carolina will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Karen Rae Bosta.

Karen Rae Bosta, age 39, was reported missing after leaving a Food Lion formerly located at North Broad Street and Coke Avenue in Edenton on May 31, 2015. Ms. Bosta has not been seen or heard from since.

Back in 2015, Bosta’s mother, Arlene Murin offered a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that could help find her daughter.

Anyone who has information concerning this case should contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500