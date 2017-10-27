Digital marketplace bringing headquarters to Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. – 200 employees of Trade Interactive will be moving to Norfolk, as the company relocates its new headquarters to downtown Norfolk.

Norfolk officials announced the move today that the online marketplace and digital marketing solutions provider for commercial and recreational vehicle dealers will be moving to the Downtown District.

“We are excited that they are expanding their operations in downtown Norfolk and bringing 200 employees to one of our premier commercial properties – Dominion Tower,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

The company will occupy three floors of the Dominion Tower, the Class A office building owned by an affiliate of Harbor Group International, LLC, located at 999 Waterside Drive in downtown Norfolk.

Norfolk officials say that Trader Interactive currently has more than 300 employees in 26 states, and that members moving to Norfolk will focus in industries that include technology, sales, marketing, finance, operations, and human resources.

“Our plans for expansion demanded a new environment for our desired team synergies as we scale the business. Dominion Tower was a natural choice,” said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. “We saw the opportunity to create a best-in-class space for collaboration and growth, with easy access to downtown Norfolk and great employee amenities like food, a fitness facility, and professionally managed conference and meeting facilities all on site.”

Norfolk-based employees expect to move into the new space in January 2018, say city officials.