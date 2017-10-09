Get a behind the scenes look at the new Selden Market
NORFOLK, Va. – Selden Market inside the historic Selden Arcade just opened to the public.
The market is a space for entrepreneurs to develop new street-level business ideas.
Downtown Norfolk Council says the market has secured leases with 12 storefront tenants, which include:
Werther Leather Goods
Quality leather bags and wallets, made locally.
Hummingbird Chocolate & Tea Room
Elevating your tea and chocolate drinking experience.
Vessel Craft Coffee
A coffee bar featuring ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, brew gear and world change.
Doughminion
Doughnut shop with a modern twist, featuring both classic and one-of-a-kind flavors.
Flutterby Soap Company
Handcrafted vegan soaps, lotions, and other skincare products - using high quality essential oils and butters.
Food, Clothing & Shelter
A curated retail experience where culture and community meet.
LORAK Jewelry
Modern jewelry store known for in-house designed and crafted jewelry collections and unique engagement rings.
Merchant's Reserve
Exceptionally sourced nut, chocolate and specialty food gifts - reserved just for you.
Thank You Gift Shop
An extension of Thank You Gallery that aims to provide customers with a hand-curated selection of unique and limited goods.
P.O.P.
Enriching children’s lives through the Power of Play.
Velvet Witch
A curated gift shop carrying products for healing of the mind, body and soul.
Werrell Woodworks
A modern decor store with products for your business and home to create a unique and memorable space.
The new Selden Market will be a place with low rents and short-term leases so businesses can shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.