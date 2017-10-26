× Public hearing Thursday for Hampton’s confederate named schools

HAMPTON, Va. – Thursday night, the Hampton School Board will hear from parents regarding the removal of confederate names at two schools.

The schools in question are Jefferson Davis Middle School and Performance Learning Center at Campus Lee.

The Hampton chapter of the NAACP and the Peninsula chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said schools honoring confederate leaders represent hate, segregation, slavery, and the KKK.

Both organizations have been trying to get the names changed for more than a year.

Inside the City of Hampton School Board’s policy manual, it states that elementary and middle schools are named in honor of people who have shown outstanding service to mankind and their community.

However, Gaylene Kanoyton, the president of the Hampton Chapter of the NAACP, said the two school names don’t meet that criteria.

Last year, the board voted unanimously against changing the names.

Supporters worry about the cost required to change it and feel the focus should be on the students and their education.

Tuesday’s hearing will begin at 6:30p.m. at Syms Middle School.

A second hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at Hampton High School.

According to the school district’s policy manual, the board reserves the right to make the final decision regarding the name of any school or school facility.