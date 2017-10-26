Arrest made in Newport News Wawa shooting investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place October 18 at the Wawa on Jefferson Avenue.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 5 p.m. that day.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial police information shows the victim and four other people were seen in a red Jeep in the parking lot and the occupants got out and at some point the victim was shot. The other occupants reportedly ran from the area.

The investigation revealed the shooting was an accident.

Damian Bernard Parker, 33, was arrested just before midnight on October 25 and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

