Newport News Police investigate gas station shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a gas station shooting Wednesday evening.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 5 p.m. at the Wawa on Jefferson Ave.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial police information shows the victim and four other people were seen in a red Jeep in the parking lot and the occupants got out and at some point the victim was shot. The other occupants reportedly ran from the area.

Police said two people have been detained but they are still investigating if they are involved or not.

A suspect has been described as a black male in his late teens, early 20s with a medium complexion and dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing jeans and maroon hoodie.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.