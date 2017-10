× Great Bridge High school raises money for former student who survived deadly car crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. РThe Great Bridge High school baseball team is having their third Annual Halloween game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. All proceeds will go towards former student Sabrina Mundorf who continues intensive therapy in town. Murdorf survived a deadly car crash in May. The money will help with therapy costs.

