Get in the Fall spirit at Hunt Club Farm’s ‘Harvest Fair’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pumpkins, hayrides, farm animals, how do you get in the Fall spirit?

Hunt Club Farm says they’ve got everything you need at their Harvest Fair.

Every day from 9am to 5pm they have a petting farm, pumpkin patch, hayrides, pony rides, a farm market and more.

On the weekend, they have a few extra activities like carnival rides, inflatables and food vendors.

The fun runs until Halloween!

