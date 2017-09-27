Guide to Halloween 2017 events in Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

Halloween is upon us once again! Here’s a list of Halloween events happening in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

Virginia

Norfolk

Masquerade in Ghent – Ghent’s largest Halloween street party and costume contest will take place on Friday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Brandon Avenue. There will be a costume contest parade starting at 6:30 p.m. with cash prizes! Register for free online at ghentnorfolk.org by Wednesday, October 25. There will be a $25 registration fee for entries submitted after October 25.

– Ghent’s largest Halloween street party and costume contest will take place on Friday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Brandon Avenue. There will be a costume contest parade starting at 6:30 p.m. with cash prizes! Register for free online at ghentnorfolk.org by Wednesday, October 25. There will be a $25 registration fee for entries submitted after October 25. Zoo Boo 2017 – On October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Zoo Boo offers families a safe environment at the Virginia Zoo to trick-or-treat and enjoy fall fun. There will be animal pumpkin encounters, crafts, bounces houses and more. Admission for members is $6, non-members $12 and children under two will get in for free.

– On October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Zoo Boo offers families a safe environment at the Virginia Zoo to trick-or-treat and enjoy fall fun. There will be animal pumpkin encounters, crafts, bounces houses and more. Admission for members is $6, non-members $12 and children under two will get in for free. Halloween Costume Bash – Each year the Chrysler Museum of Art’s gallery hosts turn into living works of art. There will be a gallery host scavenger hunt activity, Halloween crafts and trick-or-treat at the museum. The event will take place on October 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach

Children’s Halloween Party – Hunt Club Farm is hosting their annual Children’s Party on Sunday, October 15. There are two party times: 10 a.m. to noon with a costume contest at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a costume contest at 2 p.m. Admission to the party is $15 per child and $9 for adults. Pre-paid reservations are required. Click here to reserve your spot!

Newport News

Night of the Living Museum – On October 20 and 21, the Virginia Living Museum is offering a wild night of spooky animals, trail walks pumpkin carving and more. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for members and $15 per person for non-members. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Portsmouth

Olde Town Zombie Pub Crawl – The Portsmouth Humane Society is bringing back the Olde Towne Pub Crawl with a zombie twist on October 14. The festivities will start at 4 p.m. at Baron’s Pub and run until 9 p.m. with a best costume contest at Roger Brown’s. Registration is $25 in advance and $35 the day of event. Click here to register.

North Carolina

21st Annual Historic Ghost Walk – The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association (ECHNA) will present its 21st Annual Historic Ghost Walk on October 13 and 14. Enjoy combination home tour, history lesson and live theater as we present “Colonial Days in the Albemarle”. Tours are from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. both nights, starting at Ghost Walk Headquarters – Arts of the Albemarle – The Center, 516 East Main Street.

Have an event we didn’t mention? Email us at takingaction@wtkr.com with event information.