Virginia Beach Police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of hiding in victim’s car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested a man who they say hid in a woman’s car, then stole her purse.

Charles Michael Klebner, 39, has been charged with robbery, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, solicitation to commit a misdemeanor and revocation of suspended sentence.

The incident happened on October 14 in the parking lot of the Lynnhaven Shopping Center, located at 1505 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say the suspect got into the unlocked car and hid in the back seat until the victim came back from shopping.

According to police, the woman didn’t realize someone was in her backseat when she got back into the car. The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the woman’s purse.

Police say after the robbery, the suspect got out of the car and ran away.

The victim was not hurt.