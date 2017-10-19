Virginia Beach police looking for armed robber who hid in victim’s car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they say hid in a woman’s car, then stole her purse.

It happened on October 14 in the parking lot of the Lynnhaven Shopping Center, located at 1505 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was parked and unlocked in the shopping center lot.

The suspect got into the unlocked car and hid in the back seat until the victim came back from shopping.

When the victim got back into her car, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded her purse.

The suspect took the purse, got out of the car and ran away.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-20’s, 5’9″ to 5’11” tall and approximately 150 pounds. He had a light beard or goatee and was wearing blue jeans and a light blue horizontally striped polo shirt.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.