Three Halloween decorating trends and safety gear to try this year

Halloween is just about a week away, but if you haven't quite gotten into the spirit yet, it's not too late.

Chris Dray from the Home Depot stopped by News 3 This Morning to show three of this year's Halloween decorating trends and some gear that will keep your kids safe while they're trick-or-treating.

Skeleton animals

Home Depot says their skeleton horse was a top seller last year, so this year the horse is back along with a few friends. They now have skeleton cats, dogs, wolves and dinosaurs.

Larger-than-life decor

You may see your neighbors' displays getting a little larger this year. Some of the Halloween decor Home Depot is selling includes a 16 foot serpent, 9 foot spider and 7 foot werewolf.

Projectors

If you want something easy, projectors are the way to go. Set it up inside your house and then pick which image you want displayed on your window. It can also be customized with sound.

Safety Gear