Learn all about ghost hunting at Grissom Library in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Grissom Library is holding an event that will teach attendees all about ghost hunting, just in time for Halloween!

The Virginia Paranormal Investigations will teach the fundamentals of ghost hunting at the library on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will learn the methods of ghost hunting, equipment used and types of hauntings.

The program is free for all ages. No registration is required.

