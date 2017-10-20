Live now: Officials give updates on investigation into escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Officials are holding a joint press conference Friday on the failed inmate escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution that left two prison employees dead.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 12 around 3 p.m. when officials say inmates started a fire around 3 p.m. in the facility’s Specialty Sewing Plant, where about 30 inmates work producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape.

During the escape attempt, two prison employees were killed. Four inmates and 10 other prison employees were injured.

The employees that were killed were identified as 35-year-old Correctional Officer Justin Smith and 50-year-old Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden. Smith provided security in the Correction Enterprises Specialty Sewing Plant and had worked as a correctional officer since 2012. Darden supervised inmates at the Specialty Sewing Plant for the last 10 years and previously worked as a correctional officer.

One of the injured employees, Correctional Officer Scott Stormer, spoke to News 3 after being released from the hospital. He said he was stabbed in the back three times by an inmate.

“I got hit in the back, you know like someone hits you in the back, and he probably hit and hit again,” Stormer said. “I was dealing with one inmate and the other one came up behind me and stabbed me in the back three times,” Stormer said.

