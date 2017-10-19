Suffolk gang member sentenced to 45 years for involvement in two gang-related murders

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk gang member was sentenced Tuesday to serve 45 years in prison for his role in two gang-related murders.

Alvaughn Davis, 29, pleaded guilty on May 23 to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, and being an accessory after the fact to a murder in aid of racketeering.

According to court documents, Davis, along with 25-year-old Anthony Foye, and several other co-conspirators, were members of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

The Nine Trey Gangsters are a street gang with members along the East Coast that is affiliated with the United Blood Nation.

Foye previously pleaded guilty to murdering Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter, and Wayne Davis.

Davis helped conceal Tynes’ body and was the driver during the shooting of Mercer.

