Suffolk gang member sentenced to 45 years for involvement in two gang-related murders

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk gang member was sentenced Tuesday to serve 45 years in prison for his role in two gang-related murders.
Alvaughn Davis, 29, pleaded guilty on May 23 to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, and being an accessory after the fact to a murder in aid of racketeering.
According to court documents, Davis, along with 25-year-old Anthony Foye, and several other co-conspirators, were members of the Nine Trey Gangsters.
The Nine Trey Gangsters are a street gang with members along the East Coast that is affiliated with the United Blood Nation.
Foye previously pleaded guilty to murdering Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter, and Wayne Davis.
Davis helped conceal Tynes’ body and was the driver during the shooting of Mercer.
RELATED:
Two Suffolk gang members plead guilty for murders and multiple shootings
Hampton Roads gang members indicted for 5 murders, 4 attempted murders
Death of missing Portsmouth man found in Chesapeake ditch now labeled a homicide
26-year-old Portsmouth man reported missing
Police identify victims of double homicide in Portsmouth