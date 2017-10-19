× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and 70s to end the work week

We’re continuing to track warming temperatures and dry conditions into the weekend.

Skies will remain clear tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s near the coast and 40s inland.

Another warm and sunny day to end the work week. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Even warmer on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday with a cold front. The cold front will bring cooler air into the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will cool into the 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

