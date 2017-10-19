Newport News Shipbuilding awarded contract to overhaul Navy submarine USS Boise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding has received a $59.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to plan and execute the overhaul of the submarine USS Boise (SSN 764), Huntington Ingalls announced Tuesday.

The USS Boise is a Los Angeles-class submarine and the second Navy boat to be named for Idaho’s capital city. It was built at Newport News Shipbuilding, with the keel being laid in 1998 and delivery to the Navy in 1992.

The contract for the overhaul says the work should be completed by 2021 and includes planning for the maintenance, repair, alterations, testing and routine work.

The contract also includes options that could bring the total value of the contract to $385 million.

“We are proud to do our part in helping reduce the Navy’s submarine fleet maintenance backlog, which enables them to increase the total number of attack submarines operationally ready for deployment,” said Matt Needy, Newport News’ vice president, Virginia-class submarine program and fleet services. “Our shipbuilders understand how important it is to the Navy and to our nation that these submarines are returned back into service on schedule and on budget.”