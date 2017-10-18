× Woman’s CPR and AED knowledge revives Chesapeake man who dropped playing pickle ball

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A quick pickle ball game with friends turned deadly for one man back on October 4th, but he was revived and is healthy today because one woman took action.

It all happened on October 4, 2017, Michael Lee was playing a game pickle ball at the Indian River Community Center when he told News 3 he felt dizzy. A short time later Lee went into cardiac arrest right there on the court.

An employee at the center immediately acted and performed CPR on the unconscious Lee, calling for an automatic external defibrillator.

Calling for the AED sent an alert on the Pulse Point app, which immediately went out to other First Responders in the area and a school resource officer next door at Indian River Middle School was called to the center along with firefighters ad paramedics.

The group of people worked together in a chaotic situation but everyone there that day credit Michelle Ellison, the first person to perform CPR and use the AED, as the person who saved Lee’s life.

Statistics show, in the United States, nearly 1,000 people per day will experience cardiac arrest, but very few of them will survive the event. Thanks to Ellison and her quick response, Lee was able to talk to our News 3 crew today about the woman who saved his life.