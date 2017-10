× Newport News double homicide suspect still on the loose from July murder, both families want justice

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Abraham Barnes, 67, and Patricia Morgan Joseph, 29, were shot and killed in Newport News on July 30.

Police have identified the suspect in both murders as Amos Jacob Arroyo, 31, but he fled the scene. Now the family of both victims are wanting justice.

