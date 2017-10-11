× Virginia Beach homes still undergoing repairs from destructive tornado back in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Rock Creek community is still recovering after an EF2 strength tornado ripped through parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake on March 31.

Many homes are undergoing repairs with tarps on roofs.

Neighbors in the area tell News 3 it’s been a long summer with restoration crews working on homes.

The damage price tag ranges from $5 million and $5.5 million with 300 homes damaged, according to the Virginia Beach Emergency Management back in April.

