Virginia Beach Buffalo Wild Wings to host fundraiser for local woman injured in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS – A Virginia Beach Buffalo Wild Wings location is taking action to help a local woman injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

On October 14 starting at 11 a.m., the Red Mill location on Upton Road will donate 20 percent of customers’ total bill to help with Allison Crute’s medical costs.

Crute’s mother told News 3 her daughter was shot in the arm and will need two surgeries. Allison’s family is hopeful her prognosis will be good.

Crute’s boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, was hit by shrapnel and will not need surgery, according to Allison’s mother.

If you’d like to participate, mention that you at the restaurant for the fundraiser and show a physical flyer ticket or the flyer ticket from your phone to the serve for donation. Click here for the flyer ticket.

If you can’t make the event, you can still donate to her GoFundMe page here.