Local couple injured in Las Vegas Strip massacre

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local man and woman were two of over 500 people injured in a mass shooting that is now believed to be the deadliest in modern US history.

Allison Crute’s mother told News 3 her daughter was shot in the arm and will need two surgeries. Allison’s family is hopeful her prognosis will be good.

Crute’s boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, was hit by shrapnel and will not need surgery, according to Allison’s mother.

Crute is a nurse and grew up in the Virginia Beach area.

The couple was in Las Vegas for the weekend at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

They were near the front of the stage when the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hail of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

At least 58 people were killed Sunday night when Paddock fired hundreds of bullets into the crowd, police said. Another 515 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the outdoor Jason Aldean concert.

