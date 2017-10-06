Bond denied for Newport News caretaker charged with malicious wounding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A judge denied bond for a 26-year-old woman who was arrested after a 13-month-old baby suffered multiple injuries that left her

hospitalized.

Newport News Police responded to the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive on September 14 after receiving reports of a 13-month-old girl suffering from a medical issue.

Medics attended to the child, who had multiple visible injuries. She was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit found that 26-year-old Kiara Cherae Hall was the child’s sole caretaker. She was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

Hall’s three sons–ages 9, 7 and 1–were living with her at the time of the incident but have since been sent to live with their father, who lives in California.

Hall faces 20 years in prison and could have two other charges added.