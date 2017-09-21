Newport News woman arrested after 13-month-old hospitalized with multiple injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Newport News after a 13-month-old baby suffered multiple injuries that left her hospitalized.

Newport News Police responded to the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive on September 14 after receiving reports of a 13-month-old girl suffering from a medical issue.

Medics attended to the child, who had multiple visible injuries. She was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit found that 26-year-old Kiara Cherae Hall was the child’s sole caretaker. She was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

She remains in the Newport News City Jail on no bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on October 6.

The child remains hospitalized.