Virginia Zoo accepting plant donations for new reptile exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo will take your unwanted indoor plants during the month of October.

Reptile keepers at the zoo will use the plants to create habitats in their World of Reptiles.

Houseplants of all varieties and sizes help to maintain the healthy environments of reptiles and amphibians. They will also provide shelter and create visual appeal.

The zoo is accepting tropical houseplants, ferns and desert plants, like cactus. Plants must have been cared for in a pesticide-free manner.

Plants can be dropped off daily at the Virginia Zoo’s Gate A, which is located in the back of the main parking lot. The best time for drop off is before noon.

