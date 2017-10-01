Receive a postcard painted by a reptile by donating to the Va. Zoo’s ‘World of Reptiles’

NORFOLK, Va. – If you donate $20 to the World of Reptiles at the Virginia Zoo, you’ll now receive a postcard painted by a “Reptilian Animal Artist.”

Supporters who donate more than $100 will be entered into a drawing for the opportunity to name one of the new residents. Click here to donate.

The Virginia Zoo launched the $2.6 million campaign for the renovation of the Zoo’s reptile house in March 2016.

As of October 1, the campaign to collect donations from the public is near 90 percent complete.

The renovations will redo the internal space of the “World of Reptiles” building, constructed in 1974. The update will feature over 60 individual environmentally controlled exhibits in a new 13,000-square-foot exhibit space.

The new facility will include a frog laboratory, reptile nursery, venomous snake and diversity of life galleries, a conservation education classroom and a family restroom.

The Zoo plans to extend the building to accommodate crocodiles with underwater viewing.

The Zoo estimates that the World of Reptiles will bring in an additional 30,000+ guests annually.