Virginia Beach Restaurant Week: 1608 Crafthouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost 100 restaurants in Virginia Beach are participating in Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

Some restaurants are offering $12 special lunches and others are doing $25 and $35 dinner menus.

1608 Crafthouse was recently voted one of the ‘Top 20 Cheeseburgers in the Country’ so we had to stop in and chat with Head Chef Kevin Sharkey about what they’re cooking up this week.

They’re offering a three course, $35 dinner menu. and are located at 1608 Pleasure House Road.