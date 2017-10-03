Virginia Beach Restaurant Week: Waterman’s
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost 100 restaurants in Virginia Beach are participating in Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.
Some restaurants are offering $12 special lunches and others are doing $25 and $35 dinner menus.
We checked in with Chef Carey McPhee at Waterman’s to see what specials they’ve come up with this week.
They’re doing a $15 lunch and $25 dinner menu.
