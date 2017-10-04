Five now arrested in home invasion, homicide in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – Four more people have been arrested in connection to the September 22 murder of 49-year-old Edward Phipps.

Deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park in Woodland, NC just before midnight that night in response to a call about shots being fired.

Deputies found Phipps suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died as a result of his injuries.

They determined that the shooting was the result of a home invasion at Phipps’ residence.

Several days later, on September 25, authorities arrested 22-year-old Raquan Omar Williams. Williams was charged with one count of first degree murder, eight counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first degree burglary, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal property.

On October 2, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation arrested four more suspects.

The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest of 22-year-old Shirley Williams of Murfreesboro and 26-year-old Deshawn Lamont Beverly.

Both were each charged with one count of First Degree Murder, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, six counts of Second Degree Kidnapping, one count of Larceny after breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of First Degree Burglary, one count of Robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of injury to personal property.

The Ahoskie Police Department assisted with the arrest of 23-year-old Deshy Obraint Gatling of Ahoskie. He was charged with one count of First Degree Murder, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, six counts of Second Degree Kidnapping, one count of Larceny after breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of First Degree Burglary, one count of Robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of injury to personal property.

Warrants were also obtained for Eric Vaughan Jr., charging him with one count of First Degree Murder, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, six counts of Second Degree Kidnapping, one count of Larceny after breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of First Degree Burglary, one count of Robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of injury to personal property. He is currently in custody on other, non-related charges and service of outstanding warrants are pending.

All of the suspects received no bond on the First Degree Murder charge and $750,000 secured bond on the other charges.

Their first appearances are set for October 5 in the district court of Jackson, NC.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

RELATED:

Northampton County man dies from gunshot wounds